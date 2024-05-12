﻿President, PM praise hockey team’s performance in Azlan Shah Tournament

President Asif Ali Zardari today appreciated the excellent performance of Pakistan Hockey Team in Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup Final.

In a statement, he said Pakistan hockey team showed excellent performance in the entire tournament including the final.

The President stressed the need to focus on the development and promotion of the national game.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also paid tribute to the national hockey team for the excellent performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament.

In a statemen today, he said the players performed brilliantly during the tournament and reached the finals. He said Pakistani team also performed well in the final against Japan.

The Prime Minister said after a long time, Pakistan has reached the final of this important tournament of the national game, which is very gratifying

He said the government is taking all possible steps for the promotion of sports, especially the national sport of hockey.