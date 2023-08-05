President, PM reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmiri people’s just struggle

ISLAMABAD:President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan would continue to be the voice of its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who have been making invaluable sacrifices and will extend all possible support for the fullest realization of their legitimate rights. In his message on the Youm-e-Istehsal on Saturday, he said we have no doubt that durable peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsaal, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will continue to lend its unstinted moral, political and diplomatic support to the rightful and just cause of the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people. He said it is Pakistan’s abiding commitment and promise to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we will echo their voices, at every forum until the world takes action and urges India to end its human rights violations and forcible occupation of IIOJK.

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsaal, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the international community to demand an end to India's gross and widespread human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also called for reversal of India's unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019, repeal of draconian laws and implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister said as a party to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Pakistan stands ready to play its role to ensure a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. He said our strong and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people will continue till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan wants good relations with all its neighbors, including India. However, good relations can only be achieved through dispute resolution and not through dispute denial. He said the durable peace in South Asia remains contingent upon the settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.