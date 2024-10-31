President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed firm commitment to eradicate terrorism in all its forms from the country.
In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari paid tributes to the soldiers of Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom during an operation against Khawarij terrorists in Bannu.
He said the entire nation stands with its forces in the fight against Fitnah al-Khawarij. He said the security forces are always alert for the defense of the country.
In a statement, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the soldiers of Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives during the operation against Khawarij terrorists in Bannu district.
He said the entire nation salutes the martyrs. He expressed Pakistan’s firm commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms from the country.
Eight Khwarij were sent to hell, while seven others got injured in an intelligence based operation by security forces in general area Bakka Khel in Bannu District.