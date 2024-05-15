﻿President, PM vow to fully eradicate menace of terrorism

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to complete eradication of terrorism.

In a statement on Wednesday, the President commended the security forces for their successful operation in Sambaza area of Zhob.

He paid homage to Shaheed Major Babar Khan for rendering his life in the line of duty. He also appreciated his bravery, services and patriotism. He condoled with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to Major Babar Khan Shaheed. He said he and whole nation is proud of the sacrifices of our valiant troops.

The Prime Minister said the troops of Pakistan Army killed the terrorists while displaying exemplary courage and valiance.

He said troops and officers of Pakistan Army have rendered unmatchable sacrifices for security of the country and eradication of terrorism.

The Prime Minister prayed for high place of martyred Major Babar Khan in heaven and fortitude to his family members.