President: (President appeals nation to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus)

March 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD:President Dr Arif Alvi has appealed to the nation to forge unity and adopt preventive measures against coronavirus.

In his video message on Facebook, he said media should play proactive role in disseminating the awareness to control the pandemic. He urged the youth to help others keeping in view their personal safety.

Paying tribute to the services of doctors in this hour of need, Dr Arif Alvi emphasized that they have to fight this war against coronavirus leading from the front. He expressed hope that Pakistani nation would get through this turmoil with success.

