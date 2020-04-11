President: (President appeals people to observe precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus)

April 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD:President Dr Arif Alvi has appealed the people to observe precautionary measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing a function in Gilgit on Sunday, he said lockdown is yielding positive results in facing the challenge of COVID-19.

He said National Disaster Management Authority has provided 15000 testing kits and other protective equipment to Gilgit-Baltistan like other parts of the country. The President assured that additional protective equipment will be provided to the region if need arises. He said joint efforts are needed to cope with the pandemic. Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi reached Gilgit on a brief visit.

Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Force Commander Northern Area Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan and Chief Secretary Muhammad Khurram Aga along with other official received him at the airport. The Chief Secretary on the occasion briefed the President about spread of Coronavirus and measures adopted by the Government to curb the pandemic in the region.

