President: (President urges religious scholars to play role in creating awareness about coronavirus)

March 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD:President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the religious scholars to play their role in creating awareness amongst masses about coronavirus and wooing them to adopt the precautionary measures.

He was talking to Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Chairman Islamic Ideology Council Qibla Ayaz here on Tuesday. The President stressed that precaution is the only panacea to cope with this crisis. He said the people should practice social distancing and hygiene to stay safe.

