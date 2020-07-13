President: (President urges world to play role for end to HR violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir)

July 13, 2020

Islamabad:President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the international community to play its role for end to the barbarism and grave human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message on Kashmir Martyrs Day today (Monday), he regretted that the international community is silent on the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated that Pakistan will continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

The President said Kashmiris are still sacrificing their lives for their right to self-determination in occupied Kashmir. He said the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go waste and the day is not far when Kashmiris will achieve freedom from the Indian yoke. He said we salute the Kashmiris’ struggle against the Dogra rule and now the Indian occupation.

