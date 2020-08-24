President, Prime Minister express grief over death of brother of Interior Minister

August 24, 2020

Islamabad, August 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the brother of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah. Commiserating with the bereaved family, they prayed for the departed soul. Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz has expressed grief over the death of the brother of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and prayed for the departed soul.

