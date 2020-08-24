National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

President, Prime Minister express grief over death of brother of Interior Minister

August 24, 2020

Islamabad, August 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the brother of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah. Commiserating with the bereaved family, they prayed for the departed soul. Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz has expressed grief over the death of the brother of Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and prayed for the departed soul.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner