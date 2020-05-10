President, Prime Minister, Senate Chairman, Chief of Army Staff inquire after health of National Assembly Speaker

May 10, 2020

Islamabad, May 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa telephoned National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to inquire after his health. Speaking on the occasion, they expressed good wishes for the speaker’s health and prayed for his early recovery.

PPPP Leader Syed Naveed Qamar and other Parliamentarians also called Speaker and inquired about his health and wished him speedy recuperation. The Speaker thanked all the dignitaries, his fellow Parliamentarians, friends, general public and his constituents for their good wishes and prayers. He asked all the Pakistanis to follow the health guidelines to save themselves and others from this pandemic.

