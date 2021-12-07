President SCCI strongly condemns barbaric act of violence at a private factory of Sialkot

Sialkot, December 06, 2021 (PPI-OT):Mian Imran Akbar, President SCCI has strongly condemned the barbaric act of violence at a private factory of Sialkot that led to the tragic death of Priyantha Diyawadana a Sri Lankan citizen working in Pakistan. Mr. Akbar urged the Government and all the law enforcement authorities to crack down on all the perpetrators and inciters and bring them to a befitting justice.

While expressing his solidarity with the bereaved family, the President said that December 03, 2021, would go down as a dark day in the history of the bustling city of Sialkot which is recognized as the city of roaming ambassadors having quality traits of tolerance and acceptance. President Imran said that there was no place for fanaticism and violence in the society and that the miscreants involved in such wicked acts did not belong to any religion, caste, or creed. “Such people are the worst of humanity and do not represent any folk” he added.

He also said that after studying the details of the case, it was found that Priyantha Diyawadana was a professional person known for his stern production standards and that the personal vendetta on part of some laborers in the garb of alleged religious tilt led to the lynching and torching. Mian Imran Akbar stressed that each faction should abide by laws and ethics to protect the very social fabric of the country.

On the occasion, the President Chamber, Senior Vice President, and Vice President along with the executive committee members expressed solidarity with the whole Sri Lankan nation and demanded speedy justice for Priyantha Diyawadana. The President said that the incident did not represent the industry and people of Sialkot and that the city of exports would rise from this and would continue to be the best positive image of Pakistan.

