President Sialkot Chamber appeals to Federal Government for revival of Zero-Rated Regime for five Export Oriented Sectors

Sialkot, February 15, 2021 (PPI-OT): Mr. Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, President Sialkot Chamber, in a statement given to press appealed to the Federal Government for revival of the Zero-Rated Regime for 05 Export Oriented Sectors. The President said that the exporters were delighted and highly satisfied to learn that the Federal Government, on the special directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, was considering, most admirably, to support the exports-oriented Industry and positively working on the revival of the Zero-Rated Regime for the Export Sectors.

He mentioned that revival of “No Sales Tax no Refund Policy” would be a masterstroke from the Prime Minister that would provide the export sector with an immediate boost to capitalize in the international markets. Mr. Baryar said that the facility of Zero Rating vide SRO 1125, had proved to be a great support while staying competitive internationally, especially for the Industry of Sialkot. He lamented that the SME based Industry faced the most adverse impact upon the withdrawal of the SRO 1125, leading to severe liquidity issues of the cash deprived SMEs of Pakistan.

Referring to the opposition from FBR on the proposal as published in the Business Recorder of February 12, 2021, Mr. Qaisar Iqbal Baryar said that it was highly discouraging. “We believe that when the Federal Government is ready to provide facilitation to the business community, all the departments should align themselves with the same vision” the President Chamber added. He highlighted that Faster Plus system as boasted by the FBR was not living as per the expectations of the Exporters and reiterated that collecting Sales Tax only to refund it later made no sense and only added to the working of the department and also the exporters that was against Ease of Doing Business vision of the Prime Minister.

The President Chamber strongly recommended that the Zero-Rated Regime should be revived for all 05 Export Sectors of Pakistan, and no discrimination be made to ensure a uniform growth across all sectors of Pakistan as exports sectors were showing positive results.

