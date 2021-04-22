President Sialkot Chamber expresses gratitude to Commissioner Gujranwala Division, Deputy Commissioner and District Police Office, Sialkot for visiting Sialkot Chamber to have discussion on matters of mutual interest

Sialkot, April 22, 2021 (PPI-OT): Mr. Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, President, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a press statement expressed gratitude to Mr. Zulfiqar Ghumman, Commissioner Gujranwala Division, Mr. Tahir Farooq, Deputy Commissioner and Mr. Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, District Police Office, Sialkot, for visiting Sialkot Chamber to have discussion on matters of mutual interest. He especially highlighted the issues of Establishment of Sialkot Industrial Zone, Development of Ring Road, Construction of Pasrur Road and completion of Overhead Bridge at Shahab Pura Chowk and sought intervention of the honourable Commissioner Gujranwala for early completion of the projects.

Mr. Zulfiqar Ghumman, Commissioner Gujranwala Division, during his address commended the role of the business community of Sialkot in the socio-economic uplifting of the people through various CSR initiatives and projects. He emphasized the need to replicate the industrial development model of Sialkot in other parts of the country to promote export led growth. He informed that under Regional Economic Growth Strategy, Establishment of Technology University had been approved from CDWP with the estimated cost of Rs.17 billion. He encouraged the industrialists to identify technical and vocational training courses to produce skilled workforce.

Mr. Zulfiqar Ghumman also referred to development of curricula of the Technical and Vocational Training Institutes in line with the requirements of the industry under the ongoing Golden Triangle initiatives of the Government. He acknowledged the importance of establishment of new Industrial Zone and construction of Ring Road, Pasrur Road and Shahab Pura Chowk overhead bridge and sought report from the Deputy Commissioner Sialkot to expedite work on the projects. He assured to resolve various issues of the business community of Sialkot in liaison with the Sialkot Chamber.

