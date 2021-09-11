Islamabad, September 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):ln exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1.) of Article 54 read with clause (3) of Article 55 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President has been pleased to summon both the Houses of Parliament to assemble together in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Monday, the 13th September, 2021 at 4.00 p.m. instead of 1l-.00 a.m.

