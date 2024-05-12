﻿President summons NA session tomorrow

President Asif Ali Zardari summoned session of the National Assembly at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday at four in the afternoon.

According to a statement issued today, the house will discuss issues of national and international importance besides transacting legislative business.

Meanwhile, National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called a meeting with parliamentary leaders tomorrow at three in the afternoon at Parliament House to discuss issues related to session of Lower House.

The meeting will discuss the motion of thanks for the President’s address and debate on forthcoming budget.