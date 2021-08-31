President terms artificial intelligence vital to address modern challenges

Islamabad, August 31, 2021 (PPI-OT):President Dr. Arif Alvi has called for adopting artificial intelligence to cope with the challenges of changed global dynamics. Addressing a conference on Artificial Intelligence in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said Pakistan has to prepare a generation well-equipped with the knowledge of artificial intelligence and cyber security to become a strong nation.

The President emphasized the need for educational reforms to cater to requirements of the scientifically advanced international markets. He called for promoting innovative learning methods among students instead of brick-and-mortar setups to encourage faster dispensation of knowledge.

