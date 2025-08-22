President Asif Ali Zardari today underlined the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a vital element for enhanced regional connectivity, economic integration, and building a peaceful neighborhood.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who called on him in Islamabad. The President highlighted that CPEC forms part of President Xi Jinping’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative, carrying immense strategic significance for both Pakistan and China. He described Pakistan and China as iron brothers, time-tested friends, and all-weather strategic partners.
Asif Ali Zardari emphasized that friendship with China remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, enjoying unanimous support across the public, political, and institutional spectrum. He also extended gratitude to Beijing for its consistent backing of Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and development, as well as for its principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
During the meeting, the President conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the recent floods in Beijing and Gansu province. He added that 2026 will mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, which Pakistan plans to commemorate in a befitting manner.
In his remarks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted that the friendship between China and Pakistan has endured for generations, rooted in good faith, credibility, and a strong all-weather strategic partnership. He also acknowledged Pakistan’s steadfast support to China at critical junctures.