National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

President terms doctors as heroes who lost lives in fight against COVID-19

June 1, 2020

Islamabad, June 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has termed the doctors as heroes who lost their lives in fight against coronavirus. In a tweet on Monday on death of pathologist Dr. Aurangzeb and paediatrician Dr. Muhammad Azam Khan due to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the nation acknowledged their sacrifice. The President also offered condolences to the families of the deceased doctors.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner