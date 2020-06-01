President terms doctors as heroes who lost lives in fight against COVID-19

June 1, 2020

Islamabad, June 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has termed the doctors as heroes who lost their lives in fight against coronavirus. In a tweet on Monday on death of pathologist Dr. Aurangzeb and paediatrician Dr. Muhammad Azam Khan due to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the nation acknowledged their sacrifice. The President also offered condolences to the families of the deceased doctors.

