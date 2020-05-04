President to represent Pakistan at virtual Summit of NAM being held today

May 4, 2020

Islamabad, May 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): President, Dr Arif Alvi will represent Pakistan at the virtual Summit of Non-Aligned Movement being held today. The Special Online Summit of the Heads of State and Government of NAM Member States has been convened at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, in his capacity as current Chair of the Movement. The Summit will conclude with a political declaration of the movement “Uniting Against COVID-19” as well as identified measures for enhanced coordination among NAM Member States in their common fight against COVID-19.

