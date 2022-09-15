President to visit flood-affected areas in Sindh today 

Islamabad, September 15, 2022 (PPI-OT):President Dr. Arif Alvi will visit the flood-affected areas in Sindh on Thursday. He will visit relief camps in Dadu and Nawabshah and also meet the flood victims. On the occasion, the President will be briefed about the relief and rehabilitation activities.

