President underscores significance of promoting active lifestyles

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan being the fifth populous country in the world can harness the potential of its people to excel in every field of life.

Addressing an awards distribution ceremony of a sports event in Islamabad, the President said people are a vital driving force in making contributions to the overall progress of a country.

President Alvi also underscored the significance of promoting active lifestyles and outdoor pursuits and their positive impact on national well-being.