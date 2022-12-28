President upholds order to grant COVID Risk Allowance to 37 employees of NIRM, FGSH

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has upheld the orders of the Wafaqi Mohtasib to grant COVID Health Risk Allowance to 37 employees of the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicines (NIRM) and Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) who have been deprived of the allowance earlier as being declared non-clinical.

The President gave this decision while rejecting a representation of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination against the order of the Mohtasib recommending it to move a fresh summary to the Prime Minister Secretariat for grant of risk allowance to the complainants.