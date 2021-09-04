President urges for adopting holistic approach to make elections more transparent 

Islamabad, September 04, 2021 (PPI-OT):President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the need to adopt a holistic approach by reforming all stages of the electoral process to make the upcoming elections more transparent, secure and impartial. The President stated this during a meeting about the electoral reforms process in Islamabad.

He said that it was the national obligation of all political parties and other concerned stakeholders to make collective efforts for strengthening the electoral system in the country. Dr Arif Alvi called for accelerating efforts to ensure the inclusion of Overseas Pakistanis in the elections through the mechanism of i-voting so as to enable them to exercise their right to vote. The meeting discussed various proposals with regard to improving the existing electoral laws in the country. The President also urged the need to rise above the political differences and jointly work for the fundamental political rights of the people.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk