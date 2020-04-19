President urges media to highlight social distancing at Mosques

April 19, 2020

Islamabad, April 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the electronic and print media to highlight social distancing phenomenon at Mosques as agreed between the government and the Ulema. In a tweet, he said the worshipers should also be educated so that they themselves ensure social distancing for their own protection and that of others.

He also shared the image of the prayer congregation at a Mosque in Karachi with people maintaining distance and a media report depicting Mosques being disinfected, carpets removed and floors marked to make the people stand at a prescribed distance during the prayer. He commented we must increase our sense of ownership in our country.

