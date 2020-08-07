National

President urges provincial Governments to implement decisions of Task Force on Population Growth

August 7, 2020

Islamabad, August 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged provincial governments to include mother and child healthcare in their education curriculum and swiftly implement the decision of the Federal Task Force on Alarming Population Growth in Pakistan. He was chairing the 3rd meeting of the Federal Task Force on Alarming Population Growth in Pakistan in Islamabad to evolve strategy to lower population growth in the country.

The meeting extensively discussed various proposals to check the increasing population and agreed to seek cooperation of media and Ulema to educate the people about the implications of fast-growing population. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and Council of Islamic Ideology was tasked to convene a meeting of the Ulema within a month in this regard.

