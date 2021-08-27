President urges to further enhance commercial relations with Switzerland

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said commercial relations between Pakistan and Switzerland need to be further enhanced for the mutual benefits of the two sides.

Talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Switzerland, Aamir Shouket, who called on him here, the President urged the Ambassador-designate to encourage Swiss businessmen to make more investment in Pakistan. He said the environment for investment is very conducive due to the improved security situation and the investment-friendly policy of the government.