President urges to further enhance commercial relations with Switzerland

Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said commercial relations between Pakistan and Switzerland need to be further enhanced for the mutual benefits of the two sides.

Talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Switzerland, Aamir Shouket, who called on him here, the President urged the Ambassador-designate to encourage Swiss businessmen to make more investment in Pakistan. He said the environment for investment is very conducive due to the improved security situation and the investment-friendly policy of the government.

