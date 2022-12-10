President urges UN, world to play role to protect Kashmiris’ rights

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has urged the UN and international community to play their due role for the protection of rights of Kashmiri people in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, observed on Saturday, he pointed out that the Kashmiri people are suffering from the atrocities and injustices committed by India.

The President said the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is a landmark document that affirms the inherent rights to which every human being is entitled. He said the Constitution of Pakistan reflects the values enshrined in the Declaration.