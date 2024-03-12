President visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari visited mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi today to pay tribute to the father of the nation.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also accompanied him. The President laid floral wreaths at the mausoleum and offered fateha. He also recorded impressions in the book of visitors.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated the entire Pakistani nation and Muslims around the world on the advent of Ramadan.

In his message, he said Ramadan provides us with a golden opportunity to become an ideal Muslim by devoting ourselves to the obedience and servitude of the Allah Almighty.

President appealed the international community and the Muslim Ummah to help the oppressed Palestinians as well and called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.