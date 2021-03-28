President wishes happy Holi to Hindu community

Islamabad, March 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): President Dr Arif Alvi has congratulated the Hindu Community on Happy Holi. In a tweet today (Sunday), he wished to all Hindu brethren celebrating the Holi and prayed that this joyous event of colours bring happiness, peace and prosperity for all of us and our region. He said that Pakistan stands committed to the rights of minorities.

