Islamabad, March 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): President Dr Arif Alvi has congratulated the Hindu Community on Happy Holi. In a tweet today (Sunday), he wished to all Hindu brethren celebrating the Holi and prayed that this joyous event of colours bring happiness, peace and prosperity for all of us and our region. He said that Pakistan stands committed to the rights of minorities.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post President wishes happy Holi to Hindu community appeared first on Official News Pakistan.