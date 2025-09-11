President Asif Ali Zardari marked International Literacy Day with a compelling call for universal literacy, emphasizing its vital role in nation-building and social progress.
In his message today, President Zardari highlighted literacy as more than just the ability to read and write, describing it as a fundamental human right that enhances cognitive development and personal dignity.
The President underscored the transformative power of literacy, noting its capacity to empower individuals, grant societal voice, and open doors to opportunities otherwise inaccessible. By facilitating personal growth and enabling active participation in economic, cultural, and democratic spheres, literacy forms the bedrock of a robust nation.
For Pakistan, President Zardari articulated literacy”s critical role in poverty reduction, innovation fostering, and democratic strengthening. He emphasized the importance of focusing on women”s education, asserting that an educated woman not only elevates herself but also her family and community, driving change and progress.
The Pakistani government, he noted, remains committed to promoting universal literacy through enhanced public policies, educational investments, digital innovations, and community involvement. These efforts aim to make education inclusive and adaptable, addressing the diverse needs of the populace.
President Zardari called for a united societal effort-encompassing families, communities, civil society, media, and the private sector-to foster a culture of lifelong learning. He urged Pakistanis to reaffirm their dedication to this noble cause, envisioning a nation where literacy is universal and education inclusive.
Concluding his message, President Zardari expressed hope for an enlightened, literate, and prosperous Pakistan, invoking divine guidance in the nation”s pursuit of these goals.