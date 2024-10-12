Ashgabat: President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the significance of enhancing connectivity and cooperation among regional countries in his address at the International Forum on “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations-Basis of Peace and Development.” The forum, which coincides with the 300th birth anniversary of the Turkmen philosopher Magtymguly Faragi, aims to foster dialogue and understanding among diverse cultures.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, President Zardari lauded the historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, describing them as deeply rooted in mutual respect and shared values. He praised the efforts of Turkmenistan’s leadership in organizing the forum, which he believes will strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation among the attending nations.
During his speech, President Zardari drew parallels between the poetry and philosophical thoughts of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan’s national poet, and Makhdum Gulli Fraghi, a prominent figure in Turkmen literature. He expressed confidence that the forum’s discussions would not only honor Makhdum Gulli’s legacy but also open new avenues for cultural collaboration between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.
The President also commended Turkmenistan’s President Sardar Berdi Muhammedov for his dedication to promoting cultural heritage and announced his support for the designation of 2024 as the “Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world – Makhdum Gulli.”
