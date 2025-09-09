President Asif Ali Zardari addressed the nation on the eve of Defence and Martyrs Day, highlighting Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to its defense and paying tribute to its armed forces and citizens.
The president recalled the 1965 war and the more recent Operation Bunyanum Marsoos against India in May 2025 as testaments to the nation”s military prowess and the people”s resilience.
Zardari emphasized the importance of modernizing Pakistan”s defense capabilities, especially in the face of evolving threats like hybrid and fifth-generation warfare, including disinformation and psychological operations. He urged vigilance and unity among the citizens, particularly the youth, to counter these challenges.
The president also addressed the Kashmir dispute, calling for a just resolution in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He stressed that lasting peace in the region depends on resolving this issue. Zardari also highlighted the Palestinian plight, demanding an end to oppression and supporting an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Finally, he renewed the nation”s pledge to honor the sacrifices of its martyrs (Shuhada) and veterans (Ghazis), ensuring a strong, prosperous, and peaceful future for coming generations. He expressed unwavering confidence in the nation”s ability to overcome any obstacles on its path to sovereignty and self-respect. The statement was released by the Pakistan Peoples Party.