Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, today met with President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr to discuss the ministry’s efforts to protect minority rights, foster religious tolerance, and enhance interfaith harmony.
President Zardari stressed the importance of strengthening measures to protect and advance minority rights, recognizing minorities as essential members of Pakistan”s social and national framework. He urged concrete action to reclaim illegally occupied minority worship sites and restore them to their rightful owners. He also lauded the ministry”s work in safeguarding minority rights and organizing the National Minorities Day celebrations.
Minister Yousaf informed the President that in FY 2024-25, the Minorities Welfare Fund provided scholarships worth Rs. 60 million to 2,236 students from minority groups, financial aid to 1,231 individuals in need, and Rs. 45 million for the renovation of 32 minority places of worship. A national policy on interfaith harmony was also approved, major minority festivals were officially celebrated, and interfaith meetings were held across various locales.
The Minister further explained that the Evacuee Trust Property Board maintains Sikh and Hindu sacred sites, offering free services to pilgrims for events like Baisakhi, Guru Nanak Dev Ji”s birth anniversary, and gatherings at Katas Raj and Sadhu Bela. Other actions include discussions with religious leaders to combat hate speech, public awareness initiatives, and collaboration with regional and national organizations.
Yousaf expressed gratitude to the President for his backing and deep commitment to resolving minority issues and promoting their rights.