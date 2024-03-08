Presidential Election to be held tomorrow

ISLAMABAD:,,, The election for the 14th President of Pakistan will be held tomorrow (Saturday).

Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai are vying for the office of President.

The President is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.

The Chief Election Commissioner will serve as the Returning Officer for the Presidential election. Polling will take place in the National and Provincial Assemblies from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

During the polling, presiding officers will oversee the opening of ballot boxes in the presence of candidates or their representatives.

They will scrutinize the ballot papers, reject any invalid votes, and tally the valid ones, sealing them in separate bags.

The Presiding Officer will record the results on Form 5 and submit them to the Returning Officer, who will then transmit them to the Chief Election Commissioner for official declaration.