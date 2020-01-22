Prevention from condolences triggers protest in Doda

January 21, 2020

Jammu, January 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the prevention by the occupation authorities to offer condolences with the family members of martyr Haroon Abbas Wani triggered anti-India protest demonstration in Doda district. Strict restrictions were imposed by the administration to disallow people from visiting the martyr’s residence in Furqan Abad area of Doda town.

The apathy of the occupational authorities forced the locals to gather outside the house of the martyr and staged a protest demonstration against India. A large number of people including men and women participated in the protest demonstration. They chanted anti-India, pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans. Haroon Abbas Wani, who held a Masters Degree in Business Administration, was martyred by the Indian army during a cordon and search operation in Gandana village in Doda district a few days ago.

