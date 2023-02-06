Price of 50kg urea bag shoots up by Rs600

Sukkur: The prices of fertilizers have been shot up as the price of a 50kg urea bag has registered an increase of Rs600 in just one week on Monday. After the increase, the price of 50kg urea bag has become Rs3, 400. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the price of urea bag in Bannu went up by Rs600 during the current week.

In Sukkur, the price of urea bag was jacked up by Rs250; in Peshawar, by Rs150; in Gujranwala by Rs100, in Multan and Faisalabad by Rs60; and in Lahore the price of urea shot up by Rs28 per 50kg bag.