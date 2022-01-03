Prime Minister approves construction of Cricket Stadium in Islamabad 

Islamabad, January 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has accorded approval to the construction of Cricket Stadium in Islamabad. Talking to Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Rameez Raja, who called him in Lahore, the Prime Minister directed to utilize all resources for early completion of the stadium.

The Chairman PCB assured the Prime Minister of completing the construction of Cricket Stadium in Islamabad by 2025. During the meeting, views were exchanged on the upcoming Pakistan Super League season as well as overall cricket structure in the country.

