Prime Minister, Army Chief express deep condolence over sad demise of Kuwait Emir

Islamabad, September 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have expressed their deep heartfelt condolence over the sad demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

In his message, the Prime Minister said we extend our heartfelt condolences to Crown Prince, Al-Sabah family and to the Kuwaiti people. He said Emir’s contributions to Pakistan-Kuwait relations will always be remembered. The Army Chief in his message prayed Allah Almighty to bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

