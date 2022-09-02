Prime Minister arrives in Gilgit to review ongoing rescue, relief efforts

Islamabad, September 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Gilgit to review the ongoing rescue and relief efforts and the losses caused by floods in the area. The Prime Minister will be given a detailed briefing about rains and floods in Gilgit. Afterwards, he will visit Ghizer. He will also meet the flood victims after taking an aerial view of the affected areas.

