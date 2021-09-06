Prime Minister asks overseas Pakistanis to make investments in Pakistan 

Islamabad, September 06, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the overseas Pakistanis to make investments in Pakistan, assuring any hurdle in their way will be removed. Addressing a ceremony in connection with the ground-breaking of international hotel in Nathia Gali on Monday, he noted that overseas Pakistanis are our biggest asset, regretting that this potential has not been tapped in true sense. He said it is also because of lack of opportunities in the country that our talent went abroad.

He said the government is now extending facilitation to the overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan. He said this will help enhance our foreign exchange reserves and provide job opportunities to the youth. The Prime Minister said we have waged a relentless struggle for rule of law in the country, expressing the confidence that this will lead to luring more investments in the country. He expressed satisfaction that the industries have now become functional with Large Scale Manufacturing witnessing the record growth.

Highlighting the immense potential of tourism, Imran Khan said the government is giving importance to the sector for wealth creation. He was confident that the country can retire its foreign debt by promoting the tourism. Imran Khan assured to extend full facilitation for the development of tourist resorts and promotion of skiing in the country. He said duty concessions will be given to those importing tourism relating products.

