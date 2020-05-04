Prime Minister calls for closer international cooperation to contain COVID-19 pandemic

May 4, 2020

Islamabad, May 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has underscored that the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented calamity that necessitates closer international cooperation. He expressed these views in telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau to discuss situation arising out of the Covid-19 Pandemic, and other matters of mutual interest.

Imran Khan said Pakistan along with other developing countries is confronted with the twin challenge of saving lives and containing the infection, while simultaneously shoring up the economy. He thanked Canada for its support to include Pakistan in the G20’s debt relief initiative. The Prime Minister underlined the need to create greater fiscal space for developing countries to save lives, and undertake coordinated action to ward off socio-economic challenges.

Imran Khan also expressed deep concern over demonization of Muslim minority in India in the context of Covid-19 Pandemic. He also apprised his Canadian counterpart of the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, where communication restrictions and lack of unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies are compounding the Covid-19 challenge for Kashmiris.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts