Prime Minister calls for joint response by Islamic countries to counter Islamophobia 

Islamabad, December 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned if international community does not timely assist Afghanistan, there will be a huge humanitarian crisis that may turn the country into a haven for international terrorists once again. In an interview with Al Jazeera TV, he said whatever the international powers did in Afghanistan was insanity, as they tried to achieve their objectives through war.

He said the situation in Afghanistan is very difficult for Pakistan because if Afghanistan goes into chaos once again Pakistan would be the worst sufferer of it. He mentioned that Pakistan has already suffered a lot due to decades of instability and war in Afghanistan.

To a question regarding Islamophobia, he stressed for a joint response on the part of all Islamic countries to make the West understand the true spirit of Islam. He said terrorism has no relationship with Islam or any other religion but unfortunately due to lack of an intellectual response by Muslim leaders the phenomenon of Islamophobia got propagated.

To another question about Kashmir issue, he said Pakistan has raised the blatant violations of international human rights laws in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. To a question as to what would be Pakistan’s response if India tries to launch strike against it, the Prime Minister said Pakistan will respond exactly how it did in Feb 2019.

He said if the fascist BJP government of India takes such an action, it would risk two nuclear armed countries coming face to face. He said that people of India are sensible but they are being ruled by fanatics. About the internal situation of the country, Imran Kham said no country has future unless it has rule of law and our government has focused on establishing justice and rule of law to fight corruption.

He said the current government inherited the hardest situation including the highest ever debt, highest ever fiscal deficit. He said we tried to cut down expenditures and raise revenue and we were doing well but due to coronavirus pandemic that affected all countries, Pakistan also faced consequences like inflation. The Prime Minister said low level corruption is very difficult to tackle and takes a long time but we are focusing on bringing an automated system to check corruption.

He said my aim is to establish an Islamic welfare state through a system of justice. Mentioning government’s efforts to tackle climate change, the Prime Minister said we started the ten billion tree tsunami program and we have already planted two and half billion trees.

