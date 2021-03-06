Prime Minister chairs meeting on tax reforms

Islamabad, March 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): A meeting regarding tax reforms chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was held in Islamabad today. It was attended amongst others by Federal Ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Hafeez Sheikh , Asad Umar, Hamad Azhar; Advisers Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Dr Ishrat Hussain as well as Special Assistants Dr Waqar Masood, Tabish Gohar and Nadeem Babar.

