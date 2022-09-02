Prime Minister describes Turkiye’s support for flood victims as great manifestation of brotherly relationship

Islamabad, September 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described Turkiye’s timely and valuable support for Pakistan’s flood victims as a great manifestation of unique relationship between the two brotherly countries. He was talking to a Turkiye delegation led by Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu and Environment Minister Murat Kurum in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister recalled that the President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan called him on 27th of August and offered his condolences for those who died in the calamity and extended his fullest support for the people of Pakistan.

He expressed his gratitude for the people of Turkiye for always extending support to Pakistan in difficult times. He pointed out that private businessmen and other friends in Turkiye are sending lots of relief to Pakistan. We have received tents, medicines, food and other items which are being distributed amongst the victims in various parts of the country.

The Prime Minister informed the delegation that the floods have killed more than a thousand people including three hundred children. He said millions of people have become homeless. He said the calamity has damaged crops and houses, and people are now spending nights under open skies. He expressed the confidence that with the help of God Almighty and the brotherly country, Pakistan will recover from this unprecedented catastrophic situation and move forward. The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Turkiye are two hearts with one soul and have always supported each other during difficult times. So far, eleven Turkish military aircraft and two trains had been dispatched by Turkiye.

Interior Minister of Turkiye Suleiman Soylu underscored that his country immediately established air and land ‘bridges and fraternity’ to provide relief support to the flood affected people. He said during the Friday prayers today, the people in Turkiye will pray for their brothers and sisters in Pakistan and mobilize further support. The Turkish Minister said that in line with President Erdogan’s instructions, Turkiye’s relevant institutions and agencies dealing with natural disasters stood ready to provide enhanced support in line with Pakistan’s requirements.

