Prime Minister determined to eliminate the politics of money and vandalism from country: Shibli

Islamabad, February 21, 2021 (PPI-OT): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to eliminate the politics of money and vandalism from the country. Talking to media in Daska this evening, along with Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and others, he said Imran Khan’s narrative is getting overwhelming acceptance from the people in by-elections.

The Information Minister said he came to Daska on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to commiserate with deceased family of PTI worker, who was killed on the polling day as a result of firing by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supporters.

He said PTI won the by-election in Daska with a clear majority. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to notify success of PTI candidate in the by polls. He said PTI is striving for free, fair and transparent elections by ending the politics of horse-trading and sale and purchase of votes. He, however, said that his party will accept ECP’s decision.

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said rule of law will prevail in the murder case and culprits will get the punishment according to law after completion of inquiry. The ministers, along with PTI leaders Firdous Ashiq Awan, Usman Dar, Ali Asjad Mallhi, and others also visited family of the deceased PTI worker and offered fateha for the departed soul. They also prayed for the early recovery of the injured in the incident.

