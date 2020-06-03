Prime Minister directs provincial Govts to ensure implementation of SOPs to prevent coronavirus

June 3, 2020

Islamabad, June 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the provincial governments to play a pro-active role to create awareness among people about implementation of SOPs to protect them from the virus. Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review fulfillment of the needs of doctors and healthcare workers, he paid tribute to doctors and healthcare staff who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on forefront without caring for their own lives.

The Prime Minister said the entire nation was proud of them who were fighting to save them from the deadly pandemic. The Prime Minister said fulfilling all requirements of doctors and healthcare staff is top most priority of the government and they would leave no stone unturned in this regard. The meeting also reviewed various steps to fulfill all requirements including provision of protection kits and equipment of doctors, paramedics and healthcare works who are fighting the war against the coronavirus.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts