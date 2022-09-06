Islamabad, September 06, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to prepare a robust National Flood Control Plan after due diligence and consulting with the international experts in the field. Chairing the first meeting of National Flood Response and Coordination Centre in Islamabad, he also directed to constitute a committee to present a viable plan for improvement of drainage system in the country in order to minimise the damages inflicted by floods in the future.

The Prime Minister said an efficient drainage system and disaster-resistant infrastructure is critical to protect the country against natural disasters. The Prime Minister said a joint survey by NDMA, PMDAs, Army Engineering Corp and provincial revenue departments is being done to ascertain credible data on the scale of losses to life, property and infrastructure due to recent rains and floods in all parts of the country.

He said it will help to further expedite and coordinate various relief efforts and address the historic calamity. The Prime Minister said federal government is working in cohesion with provincial governments and all other relevant institutions to carry out relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas. The meeting was informed that National Flood Response and Coordination Centre is implementing a three-pronged strategy of rescue, relief and rehabilitation to effectively minimise the damages caused by the historic rains and floods in the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Prime Minister directs to prepare robust National Flood Control Plan appeared first on Official News Pakistan.