Prime Minister directs to remove illegal encroachments on state land 

Islamabad, November 19, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to remove illegal encroachments on state land. He gave the directions whilst chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development. The Prime Minister said the provincial governments should immediately complete anti-encroachment legislation.

The Surveyor General of Pakistan briefed the meeting about the ongoing Cadastral Mapping in the country. It was informed that eighty eight percent mapping of the state land has been completed which has helped identify illegal encroachments on the state land.

It was informed that the digitalization of the private land will be carried out with the cooperation of provincial governments in the next phase. The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the Cadastral Mapping and asked the provinces to complete the verification process of the Cadastral Mapping’s data in two months’ time.

He also directed the provincial governments and Islamabad Capital Territory to effectively pursue the pending cases against illegal encroachments. He said plantation should be carried out on the state land cleared of encroachments.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk