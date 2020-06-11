National

Prime Minister expresses condolence over death of Dr. Ijaz Ahsan

June 11, 2020

Islamabad, June 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed condolence over the death of PTI’s founder member Dr. Ijaz Ahsan. In a tweet, he said Dr. Ijaz Ahsan stood by us during the difficult days when our party was being mocked by the status quo.

The Prime Minister said Dr. Ijaz Ahsan was a member of the PTI’s Central Executive Committee and he diligently attended all the meetings. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

