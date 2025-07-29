Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the terrorist attack in Bagh Maidan area of Terah Valley. He condemned the violence and expressed condolences to the affected families.
The Prime Minister ordered immediate medical assistance to the injured in the attack.
He reiterated the national resolve to combat terrorism. He said, “The nefarious designs of terrorists cannot weaken our resolve. We will relentlessly pursue terrorists and terrorism until their complete elimination.”